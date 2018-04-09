Live Broadcast
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
BREAKING NEWS
Police trying to ID suspect firing weapon posted to Snapchat
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
WATCH LIVE
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
U.S. & World
SkyDrone 13
Stretch Your Dollar
Sports
Ted Oberg Investigates
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Let's Eat
Out and About
Mirror Mirror
Buzz Worthy
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
Police trying to ID suspect firing weapon posted to Snapchat
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
share
tweet
share
email
Sponsored Content
SOCIETY
Check This Out April '18 - Palais Royal
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3319143" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Check This Out - Palais Royal (KTRK)
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
Monday, April 09, 2018 10:54AM
Related Topics:
society
checkthisout
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
Sponsored Content
SOCIETY
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
SPONSORED: Check This Out Houston
SPONSORED: Check This Out April '18 - Walk With Me
SPONSORED: Check This Out April '18 - Dirt Free Carpet Cleaning
More Society
Top Stories
Body found may be murder suspect who confessed on Facebook
Police trying to ID suspect firing weapon posted to Snapchat
Topless protester charges at Bill Cosby
Flood-damaged Houston synagogue being demolished
Teen charged in 8-year-old's death set to face judge Monday
These are the victims of the Canada hockey team bus crash
These scammers hope you have a guilty conscience
21 children die in India when school bus plunges into gorge
Show More
Top of bus sheared off when it struck overpass
Video of girl's terrified reaction to Easter bunny goes viral
Bartenders worried about fake IDs after DUI's involving minors
Partying at the Astrodome today? What you need to know
Cool front bringing clouds, drizzle, and mist this Monday
More News
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
U.S. & World
SkyDrone 13
Stretch Your Dollar
Sports
Ted Oberg Investigates
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Let's Eat
Out and About
Mirror Mirror
Buzz Worthy
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2018 ABC Inc., KTRK-TV Houston