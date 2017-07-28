CEO tests job applicants with texts at odd hours

When it comes to work, can we ever really unplug these days?Erika Nardini, the CEO of Barstool Sports, is now testing just how much applicants want the job and how committed they are by texting them at odd hours to see if and when they text her back.She recently told the New York Times that she's a "horrible interviewer" and uses her own "techy" technique to gauge interest.She says: "If you're in the process of interviewing with us, I'll text you about something at 9 p.m. or 11 a.m. on a Sunday just to see how fast you'll respond."She'll give you a maximum of three hours to get back to her. She says she wants people to be responsive and think about work all of the time, like she does.Opinions are mixed on this one, with the big question, can we and should we ever stop working and unplug from the job?