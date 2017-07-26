WAUSAU, Wisconsin --A screening of Ghostbusters is being considered too strange for some members of a Wisconsin neighborhood - that's because the movie is being shown at a cemetery.
The announcement sparked a major debate on Facebook, with many people saying the screening at Restlawn Memorial Park in Wausau is disrespectful to their loved ones there.
The cemetery says it will show the movie on a large piece of land where there are no graves, that will never be developed for burial plots.
