ABC13 & YOU

Celebrating Asian Pacific American Heritage Month

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div></div>
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
The Asian Chamber of Commerce celebrated Asian Pacific American Heritage Month by hosting a panel discussion.

Called, Success Stories from Four Professionals, the panelists included Tetsuro Amano, Consul General of Japan; HCC Trustee Neeta Sane; Rice University Y. Ping Sun; President and CEP Yuhuang Chemical Dr. Charles Yao.

The Asian Chamber of Commerce fosters economic development in the Houston Asian-American communities and promotes trade between Houston and Asian countries.

The ACC is a business-oriented chamber that combines the respect and diligence of Asian culture with the friendly attitude of Houston. Membership does not require Asian heritage and is open to all businesses.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyABC13 & YouAsian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Monthasian americanHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ABC13 & YOU
Mayor attends Houston Iftar Ramadan dinner
Disney holds party for Texas Children's patients
Houston park to receive $20,000 for improvements
GHRCF raise money to benefit peace officers and firefighter families
More ABC13 & You
SOCIETY
Crossroads - June 11, 2017 - Segment 4
Crossroads - June 11, 2017 - Segment 3
Crossroads - June 11, 2017 - Segment 2
Crossroads - June 11, 2017 - Segment 1
More Society
Top Stories
Man in wheelchair killed during argument at party
Hernandez family files lawsuit against deputy and husband
Everything you need to know about deadly Denny's fight
Timeline of deadly Denny's altercation
What we know about couple indicted in Denny's fight
4 things you need to know about Jeff Sessions
At least 10 missing in Kenya building collapse
Show More
Another one bites the dust: Gymboree to close stores
Manhunt underway for officer's killer in Arkansas
Deputies: Teen shot brother while trying to shoot snake
Altercations between homeless growing in area
Driver charged in wrong-way crash that killed coach
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Celebrities at the 2017 NBA Finals
Astros' Springer 'strikes' to help kids who stutter
PHOTOS: 2017 CMA Music Festival
PHOTOS: Comey testifies at U.S. Senate as nation watches
More Photos