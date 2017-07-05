BABY ANIMALS

Caretaker serenades baby rhino to sleep with guitar in South Africa

EMBED </>More Videos

A sanctuary in South Africa is taking special care of a newborn rhino. (Video by The Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary)

SONPARK, South Africa --
A sanctuary in South Africa is taking special care of a newborn rhino. One caretaker even serenaded her to sleep with a guitar.

The Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary in Sonpark adopted the calf after her mother abandoned her. The rhino has formed a special bond with her caretaker over the past two weeks.

RELATED: Adorable baby rhino enjoys getting his nose scrubbed
EMBED More News Videos

Watch what happens when zookeepers introduce the 6-day-old calf to a scrub brush.



The sanctuary says the calf is doing well and her health continues to improve each day.

Click here for more stories about adorable baby animals!

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
societybaby animalsu.s. & worlddistractioncute animalsanimal rescueanimal newsbuzzworthysouth africa
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BABY ANIMALS
Aerial footage shows close-up of humpback whale, calf
Watch firefighters rescue fawns from raging wildfire
Gorilla captivated by videos of baby gorillas
Adorable otter pup gets rescued
More baby animals
SOCIETY
Animal control uses creative strategy to lure pigs on the loose
Watch this tiny bat eat a banana in Australia
Houstonians let freedom ring at CITGO Freedom Over Texas
Saturday Extra
More Society
Top Stories
Missing man found alive in pool of water in Fort Bend Co.
"Don" could soon form in the central Atlantic
Volunteer firefighter 'going to resign' after crash in La Porte
Missing 13-year-old Baytown girl located safe
102 shot, 14 fatally, in Chicago over July 4 holiday weekend
Declaration of Independence tweets mistaken as anti-Trump
Slight chance of afternoon storms
Show More
Wreck causes delays and large pot hole on E. 610 Loop
Houston man drowns trying to save son at San Luis Pass
Pregnant woman struck by lightning delivers baby
Plato's Closet in ND bans children under 7 years old
Man battling wasps burns down garage accidentally
More News
Top Video
Internet star Stevie Ryan dies at 33; death ruled suicide
Watch this tiny bat eat a banana in Australia
102 shot, 14 fatally, in Chicago over July 4 holiday weekend
Declaration of Independence tweets mistaken as anti-Trump
More Video