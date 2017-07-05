SONPARK, South Africa --A sanctuary in South Africa is taking special care of a newborn rhino. One caretaker even serenaded her to sleep with a guitar.
The Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary in Sonpark adopted the calf after her mother abandoned her. The rhino has formed a special bond with her caretaker over the past two weeks.
The sanctuary says the calf is doing well and her health continues to improve each day.
