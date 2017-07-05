EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2027841" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch what happens when zookeepers introduce the 6-day-old calf to a scrub brush.

A sanctuary in South Africa is taking special care of a newborn rhino. One caretaker even serenaded her to sleep with a guitar.The Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary in Sonpark adopted the calf after her mother abandoned her. The rhino has formed a special bond with her caretaker over the past two weeks.The sanctuary says the calf is doing well and her health continues to improve each day.