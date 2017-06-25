HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --In true Houston fashion, hundreds attended the Slab Ridez holiday event Sunday afternoon at 8th Wonder Brewery.
What is a slab? As Houston rappers Chamillionire and Z-Ro put it: slow, loud and bangin'.
"We take a lot of pride in our cars out here," Houston rapper Paul Wall said.
The cars represent an iconic part of Houston culture and have been around since the 1980s.
From the high-gloss candy paint, elbows and pop trunk, slabs have continued to be an integral part of Houston music and the "chopped and screwed" movement.
