Flossin' in that candy paint: Slab party kicks off at 8th Wonder Brewery

Slab car owners show off their cars at 8th Wonder Brewery. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
In true Houston fashion, hundreds attended the Slab Ridez holiday event Sunday afternoon at 8th Wonder Brewery.

What is a slab? As Houston rappers Chamillionire and Z-Ro put it: slow, loud and bangin'.

"We take a lot of pride in our cars out here," Houston rapper Paul Wall said.

The cars represent an iconic part of Houston culture and have been around since the 1980s.

RELATED: Slab car culture and music connected to Houston






From the high-gloss candy paint, elbows and pop trunk, slabs have continued to be an integral part of Houston music and the "chopped and screwed" movement.

