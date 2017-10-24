SOCIETY

Canadian man fined for singing '90s dance tune in car

EMBED </>More Videos

Canadian man fined for singing '90s dance tune in car - Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4pm on October 24, 2017. (WPVI)

MONTREAL --
A Canadian man's decision to belt out a 1990s dance hit while inside his car has landed him a $149 ticket for being too loud in public.

But Taoufik Moalla said Monday he'll fight the ticket and denies his singing was as deafening as authorities claim.

Moalla says he was happily singing along with the windows mostly rolled up to C+C Music Factory's "Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)," which neared the top of the Billboard chart in 1991, when he was stopped.

He says he initially thought Montreal police wanted him to move out of their way.

He says was asked if he was yelling and he said no. One of the officers walked away and returned with the fine for screaming in a public place.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worlddrivingticketsbig talkerstrendingmusicsinging
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Harlem Globetrotters come to Houston to battle bullies
Inside Houston's swankiest hotel suites for World Series
Houston Zoo animals are ready to #EarnHistory
Local jeweler serves the city's biggest baseball fans
More Society
Top Stories
Inside Houston's swankiest hotel suites for World Series
Dodgers win Game 1 vs. Astros 3-1
Parents speak out after arrests in Bay City teen's murder
Where to find Kate Upton's Astros games outfits
Everyone loves Jose Altuve, even actor Matt Damon
Police on the hunt for Galleria Saks theft suspects
4 changes to the Mega Millions that you need to know
HFD and HPD $14M over budget before World Series
Show More
Fisher-Price recalling seat with overheating hazard
Houston Zoo animals are ready to #EarnHistory
McDonald's robbery suspect fatally shot by HPD officer
2 suspected burglars arrested near Lamar HS
Local jeweler serves the city's biggest baseball fans
More News
Top Video
Headed to the World Series? Ride for free on METRORail
Inside Houston's swankiest hotel suites for World Series
Police on the hunt for Galleria Saks theft suspects
Fisher-Price recalling seat with overheating hazard
More Video