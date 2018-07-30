Female customers were asked to pay almost 50 percent more for their Burger King chicken fries in a pink box than their male counterparts.The move was met with anger and outcry.Turns out there was a reason for the upcharge.Burger King wanted to raise awareness about "pink tax.""Pink tax" is a term used when women pay more for the exact same item compared to men, like razors, shampoo, and dry cleaning.A proposal on the House floor right now would give state attorneys general the power to target companies who made women pay more.Burger King came out with this campaign in support of the bill.