BURGER KING

Burger King raises awareness about 'pink tax' through new campaign in support of bill that opposes it

EMBED </>More Videos

Burger King raises awareness about 'pink tax' through new campaign in support of bill that opposes it (KTRK)

Female customers were asked to pay almost 50 percent more for their Burger King chicken fries in a pink box than their male counterparts.

The move was met with anger and outcry.

Turns out there was a reason for the upcharge.

Burger King wanted to raise awareness about "pink tax."

"Pink tax" is a term used when women pay more for the exact same item compared to men, like razors, shampoo, and dry cleaning.

A proposal on the House floor right now would give state attorneys general the power to target companies who made women pay more.

Burger King came out with this campaign in support of the bill.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycampaigntaxeswomenburger kingu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BURGER KING
Gunman startles Burger King worker before robbing restaurant
Burger King offers free cheeseburgers to terminally ill dog
Burger King customer appears to make her own food
Burger King says sorry for Russian World Cup pregnancy ad
More burger king
SOCIETY
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
'Maine Sea Goddess' loses title immediately over photos
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
More Society
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News