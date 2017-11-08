ALLEN, Texas (KTRK) --A Texas restaurant released a statement after they had been blasted for Bruce and Caitlyn Jenner photos displayed on their bathroom doors.
"Come meet our newest members of the Dodie's crew, Caitlyn and Bruce," it said on the Dodie's Place Cajun Bar & Grill Facebook page.
The restaurant in Allen posted a photo of the "Vanity Fair" magazine cover of Jenner that revealed her transformation as a transgender woman on the women's bathroom door and a photo of Jenner when he was in the Olympics on the men's door.
While some customers found it humorous, others thought it was a terrible idea.
"You should of (sic) thought this through better. Lost my business," Rose F. said.
"And you think this will draw my business?" Robert C. wrote.
Dodie's shared the photos on Facebook on Aug. 15 as an advertisement for their food and drink specials, and on Nov. 2 they posted the following statement:
"First and foremost, our intention was not to make fun of or offend anyone when we installed the pictures of Bruce and Caitlyn on our bathroom doors. It was merely a lighthearted gesture to push back against the political correctness that seems to have a stranglehold on this country right now. We believe that political correctness has done more to silence rather than encourage important discussions that our society probably needs to have. Based on the mind-boggling feedback, both positive and negative, people are having that discussion. However, name calling and words like transphobic, deviant, racist, homophobic, bigot, etc. serve nothing but to continue to divide us instead of uniting us. After all, we are all part of the same race - the human race. Surely, we can discuss this topic and many others without slapping hurtful labels on each other. Please know that we are here to discuss this and move forward as a community. Everyone is welcome here."
"I support you as a business owner who has the right to put whatever 'décor' you choose in your establishment. If it offends anyone, they have the right not to frequent your establishment," John M. wrote.
"I say good for them. It's about time people start standing up and stop backing down to all the cry babies around the world. If it hurts your feelings, go someplace else. Way to go. I will be visiting this bar thank you America for our freedom," Reciana R. wrote.
