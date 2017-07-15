SOCIETY

Brrr! Polar Plunge helps Special Olympics Texas athletes

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Supporters, friends and family took the Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Texas at Galveston’s Stewart Beach on Saturday, January 16, 2016. (KTRK Photo&#47; Gina Larson)</span></div>
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
In 1963, Eunice Kennedy Shriver started a summer day camp for intellectually challenged children and in 1968 she hosted the First International Special Olympics Summer Games.

One year after the first games, the Special Olympics made its way to Texas.

Now over 40 years later, Special Olympics Texas (SOTX) provides year round training and competitions for more than 58,300 children and adults with intellectual disabilities across the state.

Throughout the year, SOTX host many fundraisers to help cover the cost of events and athletes.

This weekend, Houstonians are "Freezin" for a Reason! The Polar Plunge is an annual event where people jump into cold water to help raise money.

All proceeds will go toward providing year-round training and competition, health and inclusion programs for local individuals with intellectual disabilities.

This will be the first time the plunge has taken place in the summertime and in an ice-filled pool.

