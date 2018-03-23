HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The year 2019 may be 9 months away, but a group of older Texas women hopes you consider their calendar to ring in the New Year.
The Daughters of the British Empire recently finished up a top-secret photo shoot here in Houston.
The women in their 60s, 70s, and 80s bared it all in the name of charity. Eyewitness News got a sneak peek today by sitting down with Ms. February, Ann Sweeney, and Ms. June, Pat McDonald.
"We're vibrant. We're interested in life. We take care of ourselves. Some of us would like to date. Some of us do date. Life doesn't end because you're in your 60s, 70s, or 80s. There's so much more to life," said Sweeney. "I knew we wouldn't be completely revealed. It would be tasteful."
Sweeney posed with just her cowgirl hat and boots. That hat wasn't on her head. McDonald posed with just strategically placed balloons and a crown to celebrate the Queen's birthday.
"It was fun. It was so much fun. People who I thought would never disrobe were more than happy to. No problem," said McDonald. "One was proud of her legs. My best feature. She was very willing. It was so much fun. Bake sales and things like that. We just don't make enough money. We needed to do something that had more of an impact. Hopefully, it will have an impact."
McDonald said all proceeds from the calendar's sale will go straight to charity. They're helping to support the Houston Area Women's Shelter and the Mountbatten House in Highlands, Texas.
The Mountbatten House is a residential facility for the elderly and those with limited mobility.
The women told ABC13 they plan to start selling the calendar on Saturday. You can visit their website for more information. They also told us the Red Lion Pub, British Isles, and Houston Jewelry plan to sell the calendars at their locations.