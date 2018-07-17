SOCIETY

Military and first responder brides get free dresses via 'Brides Across America'

Military and first responder brides get free dresses via 'Operation Wedding Gown' (KTRK)

With wedding planning being both exciting and expensive, a program is paying back brides-to-be who are serving our country throughout the world.

For Genevieve, searching for the perfect wedding dress marks a break from her daily camouflage attire.

The Brides Across America program is now helping her with her search and wedding planning.

The program not only helps with shopping, but they will also purchase the brides wedding dress if one or both spouses are veterans or first responders.

Brides Across America says their purpose is to say "thank you for your service to the country."

Genevieve's fiancee, Robert is also a soldier. The couple's wedding is a year away.
SOCIETY
