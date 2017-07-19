SOCIETY

Bride-to-be gets wrong dress, finds and returns it to correct bride

EMBED </>More Videos

A Rancho Cucamonga woman received her wedding dress in the mail only to realize it wasn't her dress. The bride-to-be reached out to Eyewitness News and found its rightful owner. (KABC)

By
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, California --
A Rancho Cucamonga woman received her wedding dress in the mail only to realize it wasn't her dress. The bride-to-be reached out to Eyewitness News and found its rightful owner.

"As soon as I saw the label, I was like OK this is somebody else's dress. I can't do that to somebody. At least somebody else will have a happy wedding and they'll be able to have their dress," Angela Navarro said.

Navarro and Brittany, who did not want to disclose her last name, both bought their dresses from Alfred Angelo Bridal, which closed all of its stores nationwide without notice after filing for bankruptcy.

"I just didn't think I'd be able to find another dress. There's no way I could afford another dress. There's no way," Brittany said.

Navarro, who had been told her dress had been found and was sent to her, was shocked when she and her daughter opened the box to find the wrong dress.

While Navarro's information was on the label, Brittany's information was inside on the dress. The 34-year-old was heartbroken, but she knew she had to do the right thing and track down the original bride.

Brittany said she talked to Navarro over the phone and wanted to be 100% sure the dress was hers, so she asked for photos. She said she cried when she saw that it was her dress.

But for Navarro, the search for her dress continues as she counts down to her wedding in April.

"My fear is that somebody's going to get my dress and maybe they're going to be a size 8 and they're going to want to keep it. I'm hoping that, you know, pay it forward. If somebody finds my dress then they will contact me," she said.

She believes her dress was likely sent to another bride who bought a gown at the Rancho Cucamonga store, but she hasn't received any answers from the company.

Brittany hopes another bride-to-be will help Navarro.

"She did the right thing for me. I'm hoping somebody will do the right thing for her, for sure," she said.

RELATED: Local bridal stores offering discounts to Alfred Angelo brides

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societyfeel goodbusinesswedding dressweddingbankruptcystore closingCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Bridal retailer files for bankruptcy, closes stores including 6 in CA
SOCIETY
Oldest Austin WWII vet gets free home repairs
Saturday Extra
Couple brings back 80s fashion in epic photo shoot
Couple ties the knot at Antarctica Research Station
More Society
Top Stories
Head-on crash kills 2 and injures 3 in east Harris Co.
Houston's In-N-Out Burger to land on Westheimer Road
Woman hit by 2 vehicles in Westheimer crash
Biker uses helmet in Brazos Co. road rage attack
Woman in miniskirt sparks outrage
Man once charged in Josue Flores' murder walks free
Stan Lee has hand, footprints immortalized in cement
Green LED lights used to treat migraine pain in new study
Show More
Family of 5 kicked off JetBlue flight seeks answer
Stampeding bison stop traffic
Dogs invade NRG at the World Series of Dog Shows
Pricey shoes: $800 Birkenstocks now available
Rabid bat bites woman near Buffalo Bayou
More News
Top Video
Houston's In-N-Out Burger to land on Westheimer Road
Couple brings back 80s fashion in epic photo shoot
Pricey shoes: $800 Birkenstocks now available
Dogs invade NRG at the World Series of Dog Shows
More Video