Bride helps bridesmaid get engaged at her own wedding

Nakrayko had coordinated the surprise proposal with Adam Brake, the boyfriend of her bridesmaid Jessica Kylie, during Nakrayko's wedding to her husband James in Jamaica. The bride said that the Adam and Jessica had just bought a house and the next step was engagement.
" [Adam and I] both talked about how awesome it would be if it happened on our wedding trip to Jamaica, but he didn't want to steal our wedding 'thunder,'" Jess told ABC. "Through thinking about it and talking about it, I knew that Jess would want to be with her closest friends to celebrate and what better way than in paradise!"
When it came time for Nakrayko to throw the bouquet, that's when her and Adam's plan went into action.
"Instead of throwing the bouquet, the bride spun around and walked over to her best friend. Everything froze as she said 'Jess... turn around...,'" photographer Ross Dance wrote on Facebook.
Ross told ABC via email about the preparation leading up to the engagement. "Jess gave me a heads-up that it was happening and I was extremely nervous leading up to it. As Jess walked over all I could think about was that there would be a moment when her best friend realized what was happening and that was the reaction."
"The energy and love in the room was palpable. I've never witnessed a gesture as unselfish as this one. It was one of the most beautiful things I've ever seen."
Nakrayko said that she was honored to share her day of love with her best friend.
"All I wanted to do was celebrate my love that I have with my husband, and if I had to opportunity to help my best friend's fiancé make her the happiest girl in the world at that moment, of course I would! No questions asked," the bride told ABC. "Whether or not people agree, thats how I see it and I don't regret it one bit. We shouldn't be greedy about love. Love is [sic] not a selfish thing, so neither should a day of love be."