It's a bombshell scenario that led one pretty angry newlywed to write into an advice column.What would you do if your best man proposes to his girlfriend - during your own wedding ceremony?The newlywed bride in this twisted ordeal wrote into Dear Prudence on slate.com explaining how their best man completely stole their moment. That best man, referred to only as John, was also the officiant.The bride explains that with the mic in hand during the vows, he proposes to his own girlfriend, Jane, whom he also announces is pregnant.She said everyone cheers, people cry and the videographer records the moment.But then she asks: "Do you think John's behavior warrants the end of a long-term friendship, or are we angry over nothing?"Prudence's answer? "I think it merits a fight! In between 'getting over it' and 'never speaking to John again' is the happy medium of 'having a difficult conversation with a longtime friend who did something selfish and self-absorbed on your wedding day.'"Do you agree with Prudence? Is there a right and a wrong place and time to propose?