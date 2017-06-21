SOCIETY

Bride upset after wedding officiant proposes to girlfriend during ceremony

EMBED </>More Videos

Bride upset after wedding officiant proposes to girlfriend during ceremony. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on June 9, 2017. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA --
It's a bombshell scenario that led one pretty angry newlywed to write into an advice column.

What would you do if your best man proposes to his girlfriend - during your own wedding ceremony?

The newlywed bride in this twisted ordeal wrote into Dear Prudence on slate.com explaining how their best man completely stole their moment. That best man, referred to only as John, was also the officiant.

The bride explains that with the mic in hand during the vows, he proposes to his own girlfriend, Jane, whom he also announces is pregnant.

She said everyone cheers, people cry and the videographer records the moment.

But then she asks: "Do you think John's behavior warrants the end of a long-term friendship, or are we angry over nothing?"

Prudence's answer? "I think it merits a fight! In between 'getting over it' and 'never speaking to John again' is the happy medium of 'having a difficult conversation with a longtime friend who did something selfish and self-absorbed on your wedding day.'"

Do you agree with Prudence? Is there a right and a wrong place and time to propose?

----------
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societyweddingwedding proposalweddingswedding crashersbig talkerstrending
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Koala wanders into restaurant in Australia
Take a walk on the wild side at TGR Exotics Wildlife Park
Aramco Half Marathon sells out for 2018
Giant cobra slithers into home
More Society
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Cindy appears to be closing in on Sabine Pass
Pilot ejects himself from burning F-16
Officer stabbed in neck at Michigan airport
13 men accused of trying to meet children for sex
Houston joins federal lawsuit against sanctuary city bill
4 killed after fiery crash in Waller Co.
Voluntary evacuation issued for Bolivar Peninsula
Show More
Storm preparations underway in Galveston
Aramco Half Marathon sells out for 2018
Mom poses with hunky Texas State students
Interactive map forecast cone for Tropical Storm Cindy
Win a canoe at this Tropical Storm Cindy watch party!
More News
Top Video
Win a canoe at this Tropical Storm Cindy watch party!
Houston joins federal lawsuit against sanctuary city bill
Why you shouldn't swim in flood waters
Aramco Half Marathon sells out for 2018
More Video