DALLAS (KTRK) --Want to get married, but don't want all the fuss of finding a hall, caterer, photographer etc.? Saint Arnold Brewery will perform your marriage for free and hook you up with a beer-filled Houston Honeymoon.
Saint Arnold himself (or an impersonator) will be performing marriages at Big Texas Beer Fest in Dallas on March 31 or April 1, but it's no April Fool's joke. These marriages will be real.
RELATED: Saint Arnold Brewery: Don't Worry Be Hoppy
All you have to do is bring your actual legal marriage license to the festival with you for Saint Arnold to sign.
The "Houston Honeymoon" includes a hotel for two nights, a VIP tour of Saint Arnold, and you'll enjoy a special "Beer Dinner" at James Beard Award winning Chef Chris Shepherd's restaurant Underbelly.
For more information click here.