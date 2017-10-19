Breakup boot camp helps heal the brokenhearted

Finding love, losing it and picking up the pieces can be hard, but one new type of boot camp helps you put the pieces back together.Relationship columnist Amy Chan is the mastermind behind Renew Breakup Bootcamp, an intimate, weekend-long retreat that can cost more than $1,750. The event promises to help heal the heartbroken and make room for love again."Five years ago, I was dating someone that I thought was going to spend the rest of my life with. When that relationship ended, I completely fell apart," Chan said. "I did everything to try and heal. I realized that there needs to be something to help people who are going through this very excruciating point in their life."The retreat takes place at a picturesque farm in upstate New York, and participants are asked to disconnect from digital devices to take part in therapy sessions, yoga, meditation and even alpaca petting.Attendee Puneet Grewal said the three-day experience was eye-opening and filled her with renewed hope of moving forward.