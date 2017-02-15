SOCIETY

Nine-year-old boy with brain tumor becomes honorary officer

Khamari Campbell always wanted to be a police officer.

GARNER, NC --
A North Carolina fourth grader suffering from a brain tumor received a special honor.

Nine-year-old Khamari Campbell always wanted to be a police officer. And on Saturday, his dream came true.

Garner police made Khamari an honorary officer.

"So he took a special oath that was designed for him in terms of being an honorary police officer," said Garner Police Chief Brandon Zuidema, "and then he also recited the oath of honor that we all recite when we do any ceremony that reminds all of us of the critical role that we play in the profession of policing."

During the ceremony Khamari was joined by family and friends as well as staff from Creech Road Elementary School.

Khamari was diagnosed with a brain tumor back in September.

Back in December, Khamari got another big wish granted: to meet NBA star Steph Curry.

Khamari went to Oakland to watch Curry and the Warriors practice, and later got to see them play against the New York Knicks.

Curry signed a Golden State Warriors basketball for him. He even signed Khamari's shoes.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Khamari.
