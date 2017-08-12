SOCIETY

Boy made honorary Wildwood City fire chief before he loses eyesight

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Nora Muchanic on Action News at 6 p.m. on Aug. 11, 2017. (WPVI)

By
WILDWOOD, N.J. --
It was a dream come true for 4-year-old Jackson Mitchell, who's been sworn in as an honorary chief of the Wildwood City Fire Department.

He's always wanted to be a firefighter.

Jackson, who is autistic and has a number of health problems, suffers from a hereditary disease that will soon rob him of his eyesight.

"If his eyesight stayed where it is now he will never be able to be a fireman and I know that's his dream. That's why he wears red glasses," said his mother, Christy.

Jackson is among Wildwood's first class of fire cadets. He went through the weeklong training program learning about the equipment and skills firefighters need to have, including water rescue.

"He's been doing everything. Nothing has slowed him down," said Bill Cripps of the Wildwood City Fire Dept. "Whatever medically he has, he has not let that slow him down. He's phenomenal. He's a great motivation for the kids."

Jackson is legally blind right now and in a little more than a year he'll lose all of his sight. But his parents are hoping experiences like this will live in his mind's eye.
"Go see as many places as we can and let him experience as much as he can so he knows what it's like when he can't see anymore," said his dad, Jasen.

"I don't know the day his eyesight's gonna go, unfortunately, so we are going to try to show him everything I can to get him to remember," said Christy.

That includes a cruise sponsored by the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

"To be able to do something for a local kid, especially with the horrible diagnosis that he has and to make his dream come true, is really an honor," said Wildwood City Fire Chief Dan Speigel.

"I just called and said, 'Can my son get a ride,' and this is what we ended up with," Christy said.
Jackson's mom says she can't thank the fire department enough for making her son's dream come true and giving Jackson memories that will last long after his vision is gone.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
societyfeel goodmake-a-wishNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Where the winning Mega Millions ticket was purchased
'White Lives Matter' protest coming to Texas A&M
Couple takes mermaid-themed engagement pictures
What to do this weekend in Houston
More Society
Top Stories
Woman killed by husband during fight in SE Houston
Officials: White nationalist rally linked to 3 deaths
2 police personnel dead after helicopter crashes
'White Lives Matter' protest coming to Texas A&M
Trump blames 'many sides' in deadly Virginia violence
Corpus Christi nuns rollerblade in full wardrobe
Police: Houston postal worker carjacked while delivering mail
Dangerous heat again Sunday
Show More
Body found floating in the Houston Ship Channel
World's largest indoor playground is in Houston
Doomsday preppers: Go inside an underground bunker
Incredible mansion hits market in Memorial area
What to do this weekend in Houston
More News
Top Video
Family says dad died of broken heart on same day son killed
Woman gives birth after judge jails her in non-violent case
2 police personnel dead after helicopter crashes
'White Lives Matter' protest coming to Texas A&M
More Video