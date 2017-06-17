With the help of Make-A-Wish, Chicago Police, and a number of generous organizations, a hero was born tonight. Supervillains beware.There is darkness in our fair city and evil lurking in the shadows, but fear not: Super Black is here.Super Black! Defender of freedom. At 4 ft. 10 in. and 87 lbs., he easily puts Mr. Freeze on ice.Take that, Freeze! Super Black's just getting started."Fighting crime with my fists," he proclaimed."This guy's our hero. He's the superhero of Chicago right now. We can't do this job by ourselves. We need all the help we can get," said Lt. Robert Stasch, Chicago Police Department.Which is why Thursday night he received a police escort from McCormick Place to the Adler Planetarium and other crime-fighting locations along Lake Michigan. He was joined by his sidekick, his brother Super Red.Sources told ABC7 Eyewitness News Super Black's secret identity is Christian Clark. The Morgan Park 9-year-old was summoned on this night by the Make-A-Wish Foundation.You see, the source of Super Black's strength is his heart. Born with a life-threatening cardiac condition, he's confronted his challenges with superhero courage."He's so brave, and he has overcome so many obstacles with his congenital heart defect that, he doesn't let that stop him" said Marian Clark, Super Black's mother.Which is why the Riddler is toast - that'ssuper villains vanquished. But there was one more to go: The Joker."What are we waiting for, Super Black," The Joker taunted him."I will make that smile upside down!" Super Black retorted.With CPD hovering above and a crowd of supporters cheering Super Black on, he confronted The Joker in Maggie Daley Park. And with the Joker apprehended, Super Black's dream was fulfilled."Be brave. Be strong. And be intelligent," he said, his parting words of wisdom.Crimefighting will make anyone hungry, and so we're told Super Black is ending his night at a pizza party with his fans.