Galveston's blue water is back just in time for some weekend fun

New drone video shows the gorgeous, shimmering blue water has returned, lapping up right now on Galveston Island beaches.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Hours before Saturday's arrival, the blue water has returned to Galveston Island.

New drone video shows those gorgeous blue hues sparkling along the beaches.

Thousands of people flocked to the island last weekend after the muddy water made way for the third grand appearance of those shades of blue and green this summer.

The blue water first appeared Memorial Day weekend and during the first week of June. Then, we were surprised to see crystal clear water once again on July 27.

If you were thinking of taking a trip to Galveston, you might want to get down there before the blue water disappears.

Galveston's blue water looks even cooler when you're underwater
Jared Dornak's undersea dive is giving us a brand new look of that beautiful blue Galveston water.

Why some beaches have clear water and others are murkier
Some beaches have crystal clear water while others are murky and gray. While you might think pollution turns clear water murky, there's usually a different explanation.

