Hours before Saturday's arrival, the blue water has returned to Galveston Island.New drone video shows those gorgeous blue hues sparkling along the beaches.Thousands of people flocked to the island last weekend after the muddy water made way for the third grand appearance of those shades of blue and green this summer.The blue water first appeared Memorial Day weekend and during the first week of June. Then, we were surprised to see crystal clear water once again on July 27.If you were thinking of taking a trip to Galveston, you might want to get down there before the blue water disappears.