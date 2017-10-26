Blind triplets make history as Eagle Scouts

A set of Virginia triplets are making history in the Boy Scouts.Eighteen-year-old Nick, Leo, and Steven Cantos have earned the Eagle Scout rank, which is the Boy Scout's highest honor.It has only been accomplished by 4 percent of Boy Scouts. The brothers are not only the first triplets to receive the honor, but they are all blind.They have been blind since birth and were actually adopted by a single man who is also blind.