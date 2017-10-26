  • LIVE VIDEO Houston Astros return to Minute Maid Park for World Series
SOCIETY

Blind triplets make history as Eagle Scouts

EMBED </>More Videos

Blind triplets become Eagle Scouts (KTRK)

Samica Knight
A set of Virginia triplets are making history in the Boy Scouts.

Eighteen-year-old Nick, Leo, and Steven Cantos have earned the Eagle Scout rank, which is the Boy Scout's highest honor.

It has only been accomplished by 4 percent of Boy Scouts. The brothers are not only the first triplets to receive the honor, but they are all blind.

They have been blind since birth and were actually adopted by a single man who is also blind.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societyboy scouts of america
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Kellogg's apologizes for brown janitor Corn Pop
Declassified JFK assassination files go public today
Family raffling tickets to help grandparents who lost home
NAACP urges black travelers to avoid American Airlines
More Society
Top Stories
JJ Watt to distribute $30 mil of Harvey funds to 4 charities
School counselor now charged with 2nd sex crime
HPD officer one of 100+ 'Johns' arrested
Parents charged in death of infant found rotting in swing
Driver dies after slamming big rig into restaurant
WHAT A GAME! Astros win Game 2 in extra innings
Looking for a new best friend? Check the runway
Verlander gives pep talk late in Game 2
Show More
Starbucks releases new 'Zombie Frap' for Halloween
HISD gives parents more options for school start times
LICE WARNING: Be careful trying on Halloween costumes
Yankees' Girardi out as manager after ALCS vs. Astros
Walgreens to stock life-saving Narcan drug
More News
Top Video
Parents charged in death of infant found rotting in swing
Starbucks releases new 'Zombie Frap' for Halloween
LICE WARNING: Be careful trying on Halloween costumes
HPD officer one of 100+ 'Johns' arrested
More Video