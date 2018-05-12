ROYAL WEDDING

Bishop Michael Curry from Chicago to give address at royal wedding

EMBED </>More Videos

A bishop from Chicago will speak at the royal wedding of next weekend! (WLS)

CHICAGO --
A bishop from Chicago will speak at the royal wedding next weekend!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have asked the Reverend Michael Bruce Curry to give an address.

Rev. Curry is the current Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church and the first African-American to hold that position.

"The love that has brought and will bind Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle together has its source and origin in God and is the key to life and happiness. And so we celebrate and pray for them today," he said.

Rev. Curry was born in Chicago and received a Master of Divinity degree from Yale University Divinity School. He was installed as the 27th Presiding Bishop and Primate of the Episcopal Church in 2015.

The wedding service will be conducted by The Dean of Windsor, The Rt. Revd. David Conner and The Most Revd. and Rt. Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple make their marriage vows.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyRoyal Weddingroyal familyroyalscelebrity weddingsu.s. & worldeuropereligionwedding
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ROYAL WEDDING
Royal wedding betting takes England by storm
Royal wedding created by Legos in Great Britain
Tea, curtsies and a proper wave: How to behave like a royal
Meghan Markle gifted royal slippers for her big day
More Royal Wedding
SOCIETY
METRO Offers free rides to Houston-area students
$5K and free Whataburger: Fast-food chain holding contest for students
You can help 'Stamp Out Hunger' in Houston this weekend
How a trip to a drive-thru might save a man's life
More Society
Top Stories
65-year-old grandmother dragged during traffic stop
Police arrest burglary suspect, catch him dancing on camera
Officials seek suspect who tripped and sexually assaulted teen
Man caught on camera stealing 3 cases of beer from Chevron
Parents suing school district after son exposed to porn
Experts fear 'super' bed bug may be in Houston area
Man dies after jumping out of moving car on Southwest Fwy
Here's why Katy ISD's possible defamation suit may not get to trial
Show More
Video shows officer hitting daughter at school
LAWSUIT: Woman kicked off Houston flight over 'pungent odor'
Clara Harris released from prison after murdering husband
AMBER ALERT: 16-year-old Laredo girl believed to be in danger
Man in custody after 15-year-old killed in 'violent' attack
More News