Bird snatches Whataburger fry out of teen's mouth

Why Whataburger is better than In-N-Out burger

As many of you know, Whataburger reigns supreme here in Texas.It's so good, that even birds can't help but get a piece of it.Students from Alvin were recently on their Spring trip in Corpus Christi and visited the original Whataburger by the bay.They were eating on the roof and one of the students put a french fry in his mouth to see if he could get a bird to grab it.It only took a few seconds for one of the birds to come up and snag it right from his mouth.It was definitely an only in Texas moment.