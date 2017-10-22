HOUSTON --Watching a big sporting event has plenty of excitement built into the experience, but sharing that energy with another group of people makes the game even more exhilarating and fun, especially when those other people are celebrities. Below is a list of the biggest celebrity Houston sports fans, some of whom you might see rooting for the Astros as they aim for World Series glory. You might be surprised by how many stars root for Houston teams.
ZZ Top
The most famous beards in music don't mind checking out the most famous beard in basketball. Dusty Hill, the bassist from the Houston-born band, has been a longtime sharer of Rockets season tickets, according to Texas Monthly. So, seeing him and his bandmates rooting on their beard-mate James Harden isn't far out of the ordinary.
Paul Wall
After helping bring Houston rap - and Houston "grills" - to the mainstream, Paul Wall remains a big fan of Houston-based teams, including his alma mater, the University of Houston. In 2015, Wall equipped former University of Houston coach Tom Herman with his own set of grills leading up to the Cougars' win over Florida State in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl. He's also fitted former Texans Andre Johnson and Arian Foster with personal sets of grills.
