Red Nation is ready to cheer the Houston Rockets to victory over the San Antonio Spurs!But not everyone will be at Toyota Center, you do not need to watch the game from the stadium. Numerous restaurants and sports bars will be airing the basketball game.So grab your friends and get ready to watch the Rockets win!Baker St. Pub & GrillSugar Land Town Square15970 City WalkSugar Land, TX 77479BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse2231 Texas 6Sugar Land, TX 77478Bombshells12810 Gulf FreewayHouston, TX 77034Brick House Tavern + TapSeveral Houston-area locationsBuffalo Wild WingsSeveral Houston-area locationsChristian's TailgateMultiple locations around HoustonCoaches Sports Bar and Grill2204 Louisiana StHouston, TX 77002HootersMultiple locations around HoustonLucky's Pub - Heights2520 Houston Ave.Houston, TX 77009Pluckers Wing Bar1400 Shepherd Dr.Houston, TX 77007Sammy's Sports GrillMultiple locations around HoustonStadia Sports Grill20900 Katy FwyKaty, TX 77449Twin PeaksSeveral Houston-area locationsWatson's House of Ale14656 Grisby Rd.Houston, TX 77079Wings 'n Things3375 Texas 6Sugar Land, TX 77478