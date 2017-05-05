OUT AND ABOUT WITH ABC13

Best places to watch the Houston Rockets NBA playoffs run

Red Nation is ready to cheer the Houston Rockets to victory over the San Antonio Spurs!

But not everyone will be at Toyota Center, you do not need to watch the game from the stadium. Numerous restaurants and sports bars will be airing the basketball game.

So grab your friends and get ready to watch the Rockets win!

Baker St. Pub & Grill
Sugar Land Town Square
15970 City Walk
Sugar Land, TX 77479

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse
2231 Texas 6
Sugar Land, TX 77478

Bombshells
12810 Gulf Freeway
Houston, TX 77034

Brick House Tavern + Tap
Several Houston-area locations

Buffalo Wild Wings
Several Houston-area locations

Christian's Tailgate
Multiple locations around Houston

Coaches Sports Bar and Grill
2204 Louisiana St
Houston, TX 77002

Hooters
Multiple locations around Houston

Lucky's Pub - Heights
2520 Houston Ave.
Houston, TX 77009

Pluckers Wing Bar
1400 Shepherd Dr.
Houston, TX 77007

Sammy's Sports Grill
Multiple locations around Houston

Stadia Sports Grill
20900 Katy Fwy
Katy, TX 77449

Twin Peaks
Several Houston-area locations

Watson's House of Ale
14656 Grisby Rd.
Houston, TX 77079

Wings 'n Things
3375 Texas 6
Sugar Land, TX 77478
