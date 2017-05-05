Red Nation is ready to cheer the Houston Rockets to victory over the San Antonio Spurs!
But not everyone will be at Toyota Center, you do not need to watch the game from the stadium. Numerous restaurants and sports bars will be airing the basketball game.
So grab your friends and get ready to watch the Rockets win!
Baker St. Pub & Grill
Sugar Land Town Square
15970 City Walk
Sugar Land, TX 77479
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse
2231 Texas 6
Sugar Land, TX 77478
Bombshells
12810 Gulf Freeway
Houston, TX 77034
Brick House Tavern + Tap
Several Houston-area locations
Buffalo Wild Wings
Several Houston-area locations
Christian's Tailgate
Multiple locations around Houston
Coaches Sports Bar and Grill
2204 Louisiana St
Houston, TX 77002
Hooters
Multiple locations around Houston
Lucky's Pub - Heights
2520 Houston Ave.
Houston, TX 77009
Pluckers Wing Bar
1400 Shepherd Dr.
Houston, TX 77007
Sammy's Sports Grill
Multiple locations around Houston
Stadia Sports Grill
20900 Katy Fwy
Katy, TX 77449
Twin Peaks
Several Houston-area locations
Watson's House of Ale
14656 Grisby Rd.
Houston, TX 77079
Wings 'n Things
3375 Texas 6
Sugar Land, TX 77478
