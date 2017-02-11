HOUSTON (KTRK) --A fundraiser was held Saturday for a Houston firefighter who was stabbed in the eye trying to save a man.
Houston fire captain Kenny Willingham had his eye removed after it was badly damaged in order to heal.
ORIGINAL STORY: Firefighter learns to work after being stabbed in the eye
The benefit was held at the Vietnamese Baptist church to help raise money for Willingham's medical costs. There were barbecue sandwiches, door prizes, a live and silent auction. The community came out to show their support.