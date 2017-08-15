HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --This segment features details on a benefit concert to help raise funds for the victims under siege in Venezuela.
The South American nation is in crisis and appears to be moving toward authoritarian rule under Socialist Party President Nicolas Mauro. The political unrest there is sparking protests, food lines and is blamed for dozens of deaths. Guests are Patricia Gras and Tinta Manrique.
The "Houston for Venezuelans" benefit is slated for August 19. For more information, visit www.saludosconnection.org.
