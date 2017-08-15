SOCIETY

Benefit concert to help raise funds for the victims under siege in Venezuela

EMBED </>More Videos

Details on a benefit concert to help raise funds for the victims under siege in Venezuela. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
This segment features details on a benefit concert to help raise funds for the victims under siege in Venezuela.

The South American nation is in crisis and appears to be moving toward authoritarian rule under Socialist Party President Nicolas Mauro. The political unrest there is sparking protests, food lines and is blamed for dozens of deaths. Guests are Patricia Gras and Tinta Manrique.

The "Houston for Venezuelans" benefit is slated for August 19. For more information, visit www.saludosconnection.org.


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldeducationconcertHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Debate rising over future of Confederate statue in Houston
Headed to Texas Taco Music Fest? What you need to know
Look back at the Hispanicize Texas event held in Houston
Study highlights public education in the Houston area
More Society
Top Stories
Family searching for missing 72-year-old Army veteran
Debate rising over future of Confederate statue in Houston
Video shows gunfire erupt at Lowe's parking lot in Conroe
Surprise! TX Legislature ends special session a day early
Trump renews view: Virginia blame on 'both sides'
Teen in Amber Alert and male suspect in custody
Scott Peterson speaks about wife's murder from death row
Lawyer: Baylor settles with woman after rape ignored
Show More
Police identify man found floating in ship channel
Pack of wild dogs rip into family's SUV in Bellaire
SKETCH: Suspect attacked teen on jogging trail
Father dies after violent crash on Hwy 290 in Waller
Woman searching for dog after car accident near Hobby
More News
Top Video
Surprise! TX Legislature ends special session a day early
Lawyer: Baylor settles with woman after rape ignored
Family searching for missing 72-year-old Army veteran
Police identify man found floating in ship channel
More Video