Beer options to help dad celebrate Father's Day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --If your dad is a beer lover, you might want to consider a gift that can give him an experience of some of the best places around town to grab a brew.
With 31 beers on tap, it's not about the quantity but the quality of craft beer at King's Bierhaus in The Heights.
"We're talking about craft beer, which is small batch of beer. We have beers which are brewed by monks in Germany specifically for us that are rated 99 or 100 points," King's Bierhaus co-owner Philipp Sitter said.
Hans Sitter and Philipp are a father-son-duo who work together everyday, which makes this Father's Day extra special since they opened up their second location in May.
"My advice to a father-son relationship is one thing: You have to set him free and to let him grow," Hans said.
One of the specials they have is a beer tour sample for $12.
"You can to choose any of the four beers that you want. They come in 4 ounce samples," Philipp said.
In Montrose, The Hay Merchant is known for their selection of 75 taps.
And brand new in Spring is Tapps DraftHouse & Kitchen. It boasts a 50 tap wall, and if you can't choose one, opt for a flight for $10.99.
