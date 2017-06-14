  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: London high-rise at risk of collapse after fire
FOOD

Beer options to help dad celebrate Father's Day

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If your dad is a beer lover, you might want to consider a gift that can give him an experience of some of the best places around town to grab a brew.

With 31 beers on tap, it's not about the quantity but the quality of craft beer at King's Bierhaus in The Heights.

"We're talking about craft beer, which is small batch of beer. We have beers which are brewed by monks in Germany specifically for us that are rated 99 or 100 points," King's Bierhaus co-owner Philipp Sitter said.

Hans Sitter and Philipp are a father-son-duo who work together everyday, which makes this Father's Day extra special since they opened up their second location in May.

"My advice to a father-son relationship is one thing: You have to set him free and to let him grow," Hans said.

One of the specials they have is a beer tour sample for $12.

"You can to choose any of the four beers that you want. They come in 4 ounce samples," Philipp said.

RELATED: Best beer bars in Houston

EMBED More News Videos

A look at some of Houston's best watering holes for beer



In Montrose, The Hay Merchant is known for their selection of 75 taps.

And brand new in Spring is Tapps DraftHouse & Kitchen. It boasts a 50 tap wall, and if you can't choose one, opt for a flight for $10.99.

SEE ALSO: Your brews can do more than you ever imagined
EMBED More News Videos

Your brews can do more than you ever imagined.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
societyHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD
Police seize drugs at airport disguised as edible cactus
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13
Say it isn't so! French fries pose new health risk
Where to find free meals for kids in Montgomery Co.
More food
SOCIETY
8 American flag facts you may not know
Baby born in grocery store takes produce photo shoot
Help people overcome job barriers at Barrier Breakers luncheon
Police seize drugs at airport disguised as edible cactus
More Society
Top Stories
Group of young robbers shoot cab driver in the stomach
WATCH LIVE: 6 dead in London high-rise fire
8 American flag facts you may not know
Murder-for-hire suspect asking judge to grant bond
Comatose American in hospital after release by North Korea
#Lifehack Uses for beer beyond drinking it
Couple: Wrong-way driver nearly hit them before crash
Show More
Deputies seize $1 million of meth candy in Harris Co.
Officer targeted in 2016 shooting speaks for first time
Woman seen riding on car hood shares her side of story
Teen arrested, linked to murder of mom and child
Police looking for woman who keyed disabled vet's vehicle
More News
Photos
WATCH LIVE: 6 dead in London high-rise fire
PHOTOS: Celebrities at the 2017 NBA Finals
Astros' Springer 'strikes' to help kids who stutter
PHOTOS: 2017 CMA Music Festival
More Photos