'Be Someone' graffiti changed to honor Mattress Mack

Two things that are considered Houston icons are the "Be Someone" graffiti and Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale. Now, it appears someone has decided to combine them.

The "Be Someone" graffiti stretching across I-45 just north of downtown is arguably Houston's most photographed landmark, and a common target for vandals.

This time, someone has painted over the sign to say 'Be Matress Mac.'
The railroad trestle artwork has been been previously painted over to say 'Be One,' 'Be Yourself,' and even 'Be Football,'

"I want people to be able to understand that you can do what you want to do if you put yourself to it," the artist previously told ABC13. "It sounds cliche, but you don't have to get up, you have to go get it, you know?"
