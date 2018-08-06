Authorities are asking the public's help in finding one of their own.The Chambers County Sheriff's Office is searching for missing Baytown Police Officer John Stewart Beasley.Beasley, who works with the Baytown Police Department was last seen Thursday, Aug., 2 at 3:30 p.m. when he left his home in the Cove area.Beasley is described as a 46-year-old white male, 5'9" tall, and weighing approximately 220 pounds. He has green eyes and buzz cut blond hair.He was last believed to be wearing a gray pullover t-shirt, khaki colored cargo pants and black hiking type shoes.Beasley also has a teal-blue colored tribal tattoo on his upper right shoulder.Authorities say there are no indications of foul play at this time in regards to his disappearance but will continue to investigate all possible leads and scenarios.Beasley's family first reported him missing. Police dogs have also been on the case.Anyone with information on Officer Beasley's whereabouts is urged to contact the Chambers County Sheriff's Office at 409-267-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 844-860-8477.