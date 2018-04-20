Barbara Bush remembered for her life and legacy in Maine

Many people in Kennebunkport, Maine are remembering the former First Lady in many ways. People are visiting the Bush family's local museum, and also placing flowers near their summer retreat.Eyewitness News stopped by Mabel's Claw, a local restaurant the family visited at least two times a year, and spoke with many of the staff who waited on Mrs. Bush."They would like to start with onion rings," Jess Brooks, Mabel's Claw waitress said.She said the couple would always come in and sit near the corner table."The most wonderful thing for me is that she kissed him as her first boyfriend and she stayed with him for life, and to me that speaks of her character," Brooks said.The staff remembered Mrs. Bush as warm and welcoming."She would always go to the takeout window to get ice cream, and she would wait in line like everybody else," Brooks said.