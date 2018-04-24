EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3387406" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13's Miya Shay talks with a doctor who looks at the emotional aspects of recovery from an infection like the one afflicted with Pres. Bush.

At Texas A&M University, a planned moment to honor Barbara Bush turned into a prayer for the entire Bush family.President George H.W. Bush remains hospitalized for sepsis, but as of Tuesday, he is reportedly responding to treatment and recovering.In College Station, where his name bears a presidential library, Aggies sent a message Tuesday evening, saying they not only miss his wife but hope he is around for a long time.The vigil for Barbara Bush included a women's choir singing "Spirit of Aggieland," performed before the dozens who came together to remember a woman who the vocalists say truly embodied the spirit of the campus."Of course we wanted to do something, anything just to honor her legacy here," said choir member Hannah Bailey.It's evident the Bushes left an everlasting mark on campus. Willie Blackmon served in the military for 28 years. He says post-presidency, the Bushes became like family to him."Sometimes I talk to Barbara," Blackmon recalled. "She was just so humorous. I decided to get married Dec. 2 and he and Barbara gave us the most beautiful card, telling us how we make a happy life and stay married for years to come."Amid the vigil for Barbara, attendees sent prayers for President Bush's recovery, with one participant hoping he has the strength to pull through.