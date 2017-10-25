ABC13 & YOU

Bangladesh American Center lends helping hand to Harvey victims

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div></div>
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
The Bangladesh American Center team, along with dozens of volunteers spent the weekend helping Hurricane Harvey victims.

The group collected and distributed over 500 relief bags to two Houston 5th Ward locations.

The donations included clothing, water, non-perishable food, baby clothes and other necessities.

The group formed a 17 car convoy with supplies and delivered to Equippers' Bible Fellowship Church and Iglesia Arca de la Fe. The supplies will then be distributed to area families in need.

Thank you to all the volunteers who have helped our communities devastated by Hurricane Harvey and for showing us what it means to be #HoustonStrong!
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyABC13 & Youhurricane harveydonationsHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ABC13 & YOU
Ball HS dedicates Radio/TV Station to Anita Martini
Houston Woman Magazine honors Lolita Guerrero
'Hispanicize Texas' has the key to success
Hundreds of students expected to Walk 2 Vote today
More ABC13 & You
SOCIETY
11-foot alligator removed from roadway
Houston Woman Magazine honors Lolita Guerrero
'Hispanicize Texas' has the key to success
ABC13's Women of Distinction
More Society
Top Stories
Who is that mystery Astros fan?
Fats Domino, rock 'n' roll pioneer has died at age 89
Cold start, mild finish in Houston
Couple in Cadillac uses app to rob Kingwood residents
Astros send Verlander to mound for World Series Game 2
Curbside recycling to resume in November
Dog-sledding champ denies doping his dogs
4 changes to the Mega Millions that you need to know
Show More
2 killed on Grambling State campus
Texting while crossing street in Hawaii will cost you
Inside Houston's swankiest hotel suites for World Series
Canadian man fined for singing '90s dance tune in car
11-foot alligator removed from roadway
More News
Photos
Adorable newborn Astros fans appear on baseball cards
Where to find Kate Upton's Astros games outfits
Wings Over Houston takes flight!
PHOTOS: Fans fill MMP for Game 7 of ALCS
More Photos