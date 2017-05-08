Bad ideas in beauty do-it-yourself trends

AT HOME BRACES
Despite a slew of online videos teaching teens how to make their own versions of braces with things like paper clips and rubber bands, medical professionals caution you could do much more harm than good, and wind up with a bigger orthodontics bill than you ever anticipated.
KYLIE JENNER LIP CHALLENGE
Teens hoping to recreate the look of Kylie Jenner's oversized pout tried sucking on a small cup or shot glass to plump their lips. But videos and photos reveal grotesque results that leave many teens' mouths bruised and almost unrecognizable. A dermatologist warns the lips are more delicate than other tissues, and trying this plumping technique could lead to lasting damage.
i screwed up. #kyliejennerchallenge #uhoh 😷 pic.twitter.com/Mdf4bcZdUP— zoë (@_zoeymcguire) April 20, 2015
don't do the kylie Jenner lip thing #kyliejennerlips #kyliejennerchallenge pic.twitter.com/EQD1dgOSIN— sophie (@sophiesnv) April 19, 2015
THE SKINNY ON WAIST TRAINING
This is all @sorryimalex's fault #kyliejennerchallenge #kyliejennerlips pic.twitter.com/ftxiWdnWwB— ☾lexie☽ (@Lexie_Chadss) April 18, 2015
This trend in 'body shaping' has been gaining momentum, especially online as many sing the praises and flaunt their hourglass curves. Before you try out a corset, consider a plastic surgeon's warning that waist training products not only don't deliver long-lasting results, they can also be potentially harmful if worn for extended periods of time. They can cause increased problems with breathing, internal organ compression, or acid reflux because the stomach is getting pressed and pushed up. And there's nothing that sounds sexy about acid reflux.
COLORED CONTACT LENSES ON THE CHEAP
Colored contact lenses seem like a fun and easy way to change your look. But unless you visit an eye doctor for a proper fitting, just say no. It is illegal to purchase or sell contact lenses without a prescription, and federal officials say non-prescription lenses can be extremely dangerous.
HOME REMEDY HIGHLIGHTS
Many a teen has tried the 'lemon juice in the hair' trick for sun-bleached highlights. Keep in mind, though, that lemon juice is acidic and can strip hair not only of its color, but also of healthy oils, leaving it dry and brittle. If you're willing to take that chance, make sure to avoid getting the lemon juice on your skin. Added with sun exposure, that can cause real burns.
ONE MORE DIY WARNING
A final case of 'just because it's on the internet doesn't make it a good idea' - homemade slime. It's a hot do-it-yourself trend, but it could be harmful. Borax, one of the main ingredients, can cause burns with prolonged exposure.