Baby Verlander on the way

Justin Verlander proposed before the baseball season started in 2016

Justin designed Kate's engagement ring

They dated three years before their engagement

Kate sits in the luxury boxes with Justin's family to cheer him on

Kate got a custom jacket to root on Verlander

Both dog lovers, the couple has a rescue boxer called Harley Upton

Both support the charitable organization K9s For Warriors

The couple once dressed up as Danny and Sandy from Grease

Kate refers to Justin as her best friend

Photos of Justin Verlander and Kate Upton's wedding in Italy

A new addition to the Astros' family is on the way.Kate Upton confirmed on Instagram that she and husband Justin Verlander are expecting their first child.The model posed on a balcony in Miami wearing a stunning red suit in the photo. She used the hashtag #PregnantinMiami.No word on when the tiny slugger is due.The proud father-to-be praised his wife in a followup social media post. In it, the Astros' star said in part, "I'm so proud that our little one is going to be raised in this world by a woman like you!"You can grab your own mini Verlander tonight at the Astros' game since it is fittingly Verlander bobble head night.Take a look at Justin Verlander and Kate Upton's fairytale relationship.