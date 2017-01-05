SOCIETY

Runaway calf lassoed from the hood of sheriff's cruiser
EMBED </>More News Videos

Police in TN call for help from local cowboy to rope a runaway calf on the highway. (KTRK)

HENRY COUNTY, TN (KTRK) --
A sheriff in Tennessee helped catch a runaway calf that caused a highway traffic jam.

The animal was lassoed by a guy sitting on the hood of a sheriff's cruiser, and it was all captured on video.

"This call is not a strange call to receive at all," Henry County Sheriff Monte Belew said.

Belew received word that a calf had gotten loose on Highway 79 Tuesday.

No police academy ever prepared him for a high-speed pursuit on hoof, so he called for back up. He called lifelong friend and farmer David Bevill.

Belew told Bevill to get on the hood of his sheriff's cruiser to try and catch the calf.

"You just have to improvise and adapt to the situation at hand," Belew said.

Belew was recording video when Bevill made the lasso attempt.

"I pulled him up next to it. He made a perfect row," Belew said.

Bevill swung the rope a couple times over his head, and wrangled the calf in safely.

"He got 'em! He got 'em. Tie him to the front of my car," Belew is heard yelling from inside his cruiser.

Belew shard the video on Facebook and has since been viewed nearly 3 million times.

Many people have been commenting about it, praising the sheriff and his friend.

"Excellent skills," wrote Frank J.

"This is great. Whatever works to get the job done and keep the poor calf alive. Love this," Michele E. wrote.

Hats off to these cowboys! Job well done.
Related Topics:
societybuzzworthydigital videofarmingTennessee
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
PHOTOS: 1,200 ft. lazy river being installed in west Houston
PHOTOS: Scientists discover why meth users age faster
Watch this Texas scout leader eat 23 ghost peppers
Man loses car in parking garage for 6 months
More Society
Top Stories
Job cuts coming at MD Anderson Cancer Center
HPD: Woman steals mint green Cadillac after killing ex
Texas 'bathroom' bill renews fight over transgender rights
Passengers run after truck kills man on Gulf Fwy
Coast Guard battling fire on oil platform in Gulf of Mexico
Apparent torture video lands four behind bars
Trapper evicts feral hog family from Richmond park
Show More
Dying man calls family to say he's been shot
Firefighters save second home from burning after house fire
65 students taken to hospital after bus flipped over in ditch
Search for answers: 19-year-old vanishes after blind date
Woman vanishes after dropping off dog at groomer
More News
Top Video
Apparent torture video lands four behind bars
Trapper evicts feral hog family from Richmond park
HPD: Woman steals mint green Cadillac after killing ex
65 students taken to hospital after bus flipped over in ditch
More Video