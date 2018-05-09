SOCIETY

Baby born in Chipotle parking lot gets unique baby shower

EMBED </>More Videos

Couple has burrito-themed baby shower after giving birth at Chipotle (KTRK)

DENVER, Colorado (KTRK) --
A Colorado couple delivered their baby at the same place they met... Chipotle!

Adrianna Alvarez and Saul Flores met while working at the same Chipotle in Denver.

In April, Alvarez was in labor with their fourth child. The couple was driving to the hospital, but could not make it in time.

"We were actually driving down this road to go to the hospital...and we were getting really close to the street and I told him, 'We're not going to make it. I feel like the baby is coming,'" said Alvarez.

They pulled over to a Chipotle parking lot, called 911 and delivered their baby boy, Jaden.

Chipotle threw the couple a burrito-themed baby shower on Sunday. They even gave baby Jaden a swaddle blanket that looks like a tortilla.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybirthchipotleColorado
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
How to avoid scams with downtown Houston parking lots
Legal secretary leaves over $8M of fortune to students
Students hold memorial service for Taco Bell on campus
Lyft offers half-priced rides to Rockets game attendees
More Society
Top Stories
Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old boy
Rockets ride CP3's career night into West finals
RUN AS ONE: Houston Rockets' Game 5 in 60 seconds
Fort Bend ISD teacher jumps on car hood to stop carpool line 'cutter'
WILD DASHCAM VIDEOS: From chases to near-hits
Katy teacher who was deaf inspires students with real-life lessons
This internship will pay you to travel and take photos
Harvey victims say state aid program leaves homes in disrepair
Show More
2 men wounded in drive-by shooting outside convenience store
Flames seen for miles after explosion in Texas City
DNA evidence leads police to cold case murder suspect
Body found after firefighters contain house fire in SW Houston
Crocodile bites off woman's arm days before her wedding
More News