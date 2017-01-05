SOCIETY

At 4: 103-pound weight loss is woman's sweetest revenge

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
One local woman's miraculous weight loss story is more than just a journey to healthy living -- she took a negative situation in her life and used it to finally make a change, although that's not truly what motivated her in the long run.

Just three years ago, Betsy Ayala was overweight, depressed and desperately trying to shed some pounds.

After an unexpected personal situation turned her world upside down, she hit the gym, and his since lost more than 100 pounds.

Her transformation story is amazing, and her before and after photos on Instagram have become a huge inspiration for thousands.

Today on Eyewitness News at 4:30, find out what motivated Betsy to make such a dramatic change.
Related Topics:
societyweight losshealthbuzzworthyHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Meet new Disney World's baby elephant
Hairstylist goes above and beyond for boy with autism
Baby calf pursuit caught on video
PHOTOS: 1,200 ft. lazy river being installed in west Houston
More Society
Top Stories
MD Anderson Cancer Center to cut 800-900 jobs
Female student reports sexual assault in UH library
Texas 'bathroom bill' unveiled ahead of 2017 session
The Chainsmokers and Sam Hunt to perform Super Bowl week
Source says former Sen. Coats is spy chief pick
Lyle Menendez: "I am the kid that did kill his parents"
Hate crime charges filed against 4 in torture of teen
Show More
High-power guns stolen from South Houston shooting range
Mother delivers own baby in car dealership bathroom
HPD: Woman steals mint green Cadillac after killing ex
Passengers run after truck kills man on Gulf Fwy
Fire extinguished on platform in Gulf of Mexico
More News
Photos
Sugar Land rings in 2017 in grand fashion
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
Lost teddy bear takes adventure through airport
More Photos