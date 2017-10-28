A game ticket to Minute Maid Park was a wish come true for Astros fan Cameron Gooch.He predicted, "They'll win in five."As the Astros battle the Dodgers, Cameron has his own fight with cancer. He was diagnosed 14 months ago."He finished his first round of treatment and we went in for some scans and it shows his cancer coming back. Keep on battling," said his father Aaron.He's decked out from toe to head in Astros colors, his treasured wrist band from Carlos Correa is on his upper arm.Cameron said of the Astros, "Just a real good team.""He's super excited and there is nothing better than being here right now," Aaron added.It was a night for Cameron and his dad to forget about treatments, hospital trips and focus on baseball -- something the Gooch family knows little about."He's a huge Astros fan, baseball player, I played baseball myself coming up through high school and college," said Aaron.Cameron's favorite player is Springer and he didn't hesitate to give him a little World Series advice."Try to pull the ball a little bit more," added Cameron.