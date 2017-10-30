The Houston Astros 2017 season wasn't just a banner year for the team, but for nearby businesses as well.Fans got to see the Astros play one last home game Sunday."They came together as a team," Astros fan Roy Ferdin said. "It's not like just certain individuals. They all play great."More than 2.4 million watched as Houston captured its first division title in 16 years.The Astros' 101 wins was the most since moving into Minute Maid Park. To top it off, the Astros only lost at home three times since Hurricane Harvey hit."I think the home crowd, especially after Hurricane Harvey, has really come together and making a lot of noise and cheering up," Roberto Modesto said. "Having a lot of Houston pride. I think the team really wants to win for the fans."The energy isn't only felt in the ball park.This season was a lot different for Jackson Street Barbecue employees."It's been pretty hectic," Jackson Street Barbecue employee Erica Schaefer said. "We've had lines out the door, and down the sidewalk at times and just stayed busy all day."The playoff run has boosted sales.The business normally makes around $4,000 a day. But during October, it's close to $20,000 on game days."It's affected my paycheck and everything," Schaefer said. "Tips, and everything. It's been great. The energy and everything for us."Fans won't return to Minute Maid Park for another five months, but when they do, nearby businesses hope to cash in on another season."Just keep winning," Schaefer said.A message both fans and players can get on board with.A 10-foot tall rooster, free hot dogs, head-shaving and pumpkin carvings: We've got