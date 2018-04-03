  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Watch
SOCIETY

Home run at Astros home opener excites baby girl born during Game 7

Baby born during Game 7 of the World Series, Marla Carter reports.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Margaret Royston might not be able to talk, but her parents say their bundle of joy definitely showed excitement during the Astros' home opener.

The precious 5-month-old is lovingly nicknamed 'Baby Marwin,' after one of the family's most favorite players.

When Marwin Gonzalez smashed his way to a home run during the Astros' home opener Monday evening against the Orioles, Chad and Lindsay Royston said their precious toddler cooed with excitement.

The reaction is fitting, given the baby's special connection with the team.

Lindsay started having contractions on the morning of Game 7 last November.

Chad, who was in LA and had gone to Game 6, rushed home to Houston. With just 15 minutes to spare, he made it to see the birth of little Margaret.

Their precious daughter was born moments before Springer's historic home run, sealing off the team's World Series victory.

