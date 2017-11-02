This little one was born during the #WorldSeries . Her dad was in LA for game 7 and made it back just in time. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/IIwVxMyUJF — Marla Carter (@MarlaABC13) November 2, 2017

The Royston's are huge Astros fans. As season ticket holders, they were excited to add a soon-to-be fourth Astros fan to their family."My due date was November 7," said Lindsay Royston.With that in mind, Lindsay's husband, Chad, was in LA rooting for the Astros. He went to Game 6 and had tickets for Game 7.On the morning of Game 7, Lindsay said she woke up with contractions. She went to the hospital where she texted Chad."I said, 'What are we going to do? I hate to ask you to miss the World Series but the baby's coming,'" said Lindsay."I got the first flight back. I didn't even stop to get my car at Hobby, I took a cab," said Chad."I knew he was on his way and I knew he was trying to get here," said Lindsay.With just 15 minutes to spare, he made it."It was 2-0 when she was born and she came right during the game. Springer hit a home run to seal it off. It was awesome, epic," said Chad.Spoken like a true fan.They still haven't decided on a name, but they've had some suggestions."We're going to call her Astros baby," said Chad.