SEASIDE HEIGHTS, New Jersey --Unless your head has been buried in the sand, then you've surely seen the viral photos of New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and his family enjoying a day at the beach on Island Beach State Park.
Of course the issue is that Christie closed that state-run beach to the public during this weekend's government shutdown.
While the images of the Christie family incited anger and sparked criticism for some in the Garden State, for others it inspired art and creativity.
Sand artists in Seaside Heights, Ocean County found a more creative way to express their sentiments by sculpting this replica of the beach chair shot seen around the world.
This Christie is sitting with a shark.
The governor would not apologize, pointing out the beach that they had to themselves is adjacent to the governor's shoreline residence.
