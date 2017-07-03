HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --If you're an artist and/or happen to love the Netflix original "Stranger Things," then you'll have to save the date for a sci-fi art show debuting in Houston.
Houston art gallery Texas Art Asylum is hosting a "Stranger Things" themed art show, where people must create pieces that depict the popular sci-fi show.
"Stranger Things" became an instant monster hit for Netflix in 2016. The show is set in the 1980s in Indiana.
A small town goes on an intense search for a boy who disappeared into thin air, but there are some unusual and supernatural obstacles, including a strange girl who likes to eat frozen waffles, that family and friends endure.
The art gallery is urging artists to submit their art by November 6 by emailing ramona@texasartasylum.com.
