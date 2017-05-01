SOLDIER SURPRISE

LONG ISLAND, New York --
A U.S. soldier based overseas who hadn't seen her young children since Thanksgiving had a chance to give them a mother's love -- in person.

Army Sgt. Shanasia Lowe was able to make a quick stop in New York during a brief layover Friday, giving her two kids a surprise that might last forever.

The moment came during circle time at East Elementary School in Long Beach on Long Island.

Third-grader Ja'Mell Jones was joined by his 4-year-old sister, Jai'liyah Gaines, and the two leaped for joy when they saw their mom walk into the room.

Little Jai'Liyah buried her face in her mom's shoulder, while Ja'Mell gave her a card.

Army Sgt. Shanasia Lowe is stationed 6,300 miles away in Germany. She had just a 4-hour slot to be with them.

"That was the longest I could get a layover for," Sgt. Lowe said. "I haven't seen them in six months. Today, I was excited. It's hard, a lot of times we do have to make sacrifices to protect our country."

Mother's Day came a little sooner and the celebration might be a little shorter, but this special day is one they will all be holding onto.

