Are you 'intexticated'? AAA Texas launches new distracted driving campaign

New campaign to fight 'intexticated' driving (KTRK)

Are you "intexticated"? AAA Texas has launched a new campaign with a powerful message comparing distracted driving to drunk driving.

"Don't Drive Intoxicated - Don't Drive Intexticated" is the multimedia traffic safety education campaign created to make distracted driving socially unacceptable.

The campaign aims the help drivers understand that the consequences of using a smartphone while driving are the same as drinking and driving.

According to AAA, there were over 14,000 distracted driving crashes in Harris County in 2016, a 3.1 percent increase over just one year.
