American Girl debuts new Korean-American and Hawaiian dolls

American Girl has debuted two new dolls in its lineup: a Korean-American and Native Hawaiian doll.

Z Yang, the new Korean-American doll, is a filmmaker.

Another doll set for release is Nanea Mitchell. She is a Native Hawaiian girl who grew up during World War II.

