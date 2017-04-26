Today's Top Stories
SOCIETY
American Girl debuts new Korean-American and Hawaiian dolls
New American girl dolls to be released. (KTRK)
KTRK
Wednesday, April 26, 2017 07:48PM
American Girl has debuted two new dolls in its lineup: a Korean-American and Native Hawaiian doll.
Z Yang, the new Korean-American doll, is a filmmaker.
Another doll set for release is Nanea Mitchell. She is a Native Hawaiian girl who grew up during World War II.
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KTRK-TV Houston