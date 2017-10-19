SOCIETY

Marine surprises daughter at Alvin ISD school in emotional homecoming

EMBED </>More Videos

A local Marine surprised his young daughter during her school musical. (KTRK)

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) --
There wasn't a dry eye in the room after a local Marine surprised his young daughter during her school musical.

Evie Gomez, a third grader at Passmore Elementary, was in the middle of her performance when the curtain suddenly opened behind her. After a moment of confusion, she turned around to see her father, Master Sergeant Elder Gomez, standing on the stage with a bouquet of flowers.

To a chorus of cheers and applause, Evie then turned around and jumped into her father's arms.

Gomez has spent the last eight months stationed in the Republic of Georgia and was not expected home until November. When he was dismissed early, he worked with his wife, Alvin ISD instructional coach Ashley Gomez, to pull off the heartwarming surprise.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societybe inspiredsoldier surprisesoldiersalvin isdmarinesAlvin
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Breakup boot camp helps heal the brokenhearted
Pumpkins with racist symbols spark outrage in Coatesville
Midnite Slice keeps Seabrook's pizza-loving insomniacs fed
Here's why your social media feed has turned purple
More Society
Top Stories
Driver accused of hitting girlfriend with truck arrested
Man trapped in manhole for 9 days: "I chose to survive"
Teen charged in shooting death of Galveston hotel guard
UH police: Student sexually assaulted near stadium
Heights porch pirate makes off with Halloween decor
Oyster season threatened by effects of Harvey
Wooo! Flair, Drexler to join Astros pregame ceremonies
'It was petrifying': Patient in ambulance as it chased vehicle
Show More
Scattered showers around Houston on Friday
13-year-old accused of stabbing her mother
Dog loses interest in bomb sniffing, booted from CIA
Substitute puts duct tape over students' mouths
School counselor accused of molestation in custody
More News
Top Video
Oyster season threatened by effects of Harvey
UH police: Student sexually assaulted near stadium
Man trapped in manhole for 9 days: "I chose to survive"
Breakup boot camp helps heal the brokenhearted
More Video