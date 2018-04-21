  • LIVE VIDEO Farewell First Lady: Barbara Bush funeral
BARBARA BUSH

Texas A&M students honored to be part of service for Barbara Bush

Texas A&M students are preparing for Mrs. Barbara Bush's burial Saturday. (KTRK)

By
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTRK) --
As Texas A&M University prepares for former First Lady Barbara Bush's burial Saturday at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library, students are also getting involved.

"She was almost like the mother to the country," explained Daniel Mora IV, who is part of the university's Corps of Cadets.

The university's Corps of Cadets will be greeting Mrs. Bush's casket as it heads to its final resting place behind her husband's presidential library.

"Everyone was like, 'Oh I want to do it!' It's Barbara Bush, so it's honestly just such an honor," explained cadet Jason Cavazos.

"I mean, you'd go if it were part of your family, so that's why we're going," said cadet Jared Jowdy.

Most of these kids were born in the late 1990s or early 2000s.

That's ten years after George H.W. Bush was already out of office. Most are even too young to remember George W. Bush in office.

But the Bushes' impact is obvious on campus.

"The school probably would not have been the same if it wasn't for their contributions like the George Bush library for instance," explained Cavazos.

